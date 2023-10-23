Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/10/2023 – 23:31

With 90% of the ballot boxes counted, candidate Sergio Massa finished ahead in the elections held this Sunday (22) in Argentina, with 36.2% of the votes.

He will compete for the presidency with Javier Milei, who obtained 30.19% of the votes and was the leader in voting intention polls.

In third place was candidate Patricia Bullrich, with 23.82%, followed by Juan Schiaretti, with 7% and Myriam Bregman, with 2.66% of the votes.

Candidates

Sergio Massa, from the Peronist Union for the Fatherland party, is Argentina’s current Economy Minister. An experienced politician, the lawyer won his party’s primaries after the third attempt. Massa was also president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Javier Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist”, is from the conservative coalition La Libertad Avanza, and represents himself as a representative of extreme liberalism. Among his proposals are the drastic reduction of subsidies and the state apparatus. In a speech with back and forth, he has already proposed the closure of the Central Bank, the exit from Mercosur and the dollarization of the economy, a measure seen as unfeasible by less radical economists.

He began to gain notoriety when he began giving a series of controversial interviews and was elected deputy in 2021. In the primaries, he was the candidate with the most votes, with around 30% of the votes.

*With information from Télam