The wintry weather caused a lot of inconvenience on the railway on Tuesday morning. Switches failed in various places, but train traffic only came to a complete standstill at Amersfoort, says ProRail. The switch disruptions are now over, the railway manager says. For example, the problems at Schiphol, Hilversum, Roosendaal and Amersfoort have been resolved.

