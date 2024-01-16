Inflation falls again in December: on an annual basis it stops at 5.7%

It is confirmed slowdown in inflation to December. In its publication today, theIstat confirmed the preliminary estimates released two weeks ago: i prices grew by 0.6% on an annual basis and 0.2% on a monthly basis. On the whole year growth is of 5.7%a sharp slowdown from 8.1% in 2022.

The slowdown on a trend basis of inflation, explains Istat, it is mostly due to prices of energy goods regulated (which accentuated their decline from -34.9% to -41.6%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +4.6% to +3.6%) and processed foods ( from +5.8% to +4.9%).

Support for the inflation dynamics instead comes fromattenuation of the drop in prices of unregulated energy (from -22.5% to -21.1%) and by the acceleration of those of unprocessed foods (from +5.6% to +7.0%).

In the month of December 2023 “underlying inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, decelerates from +3.6% to +3.1% and that net of energy goods alone from +3.6% to +3.4%. The so-called is also slowing down shopping cartwhich in December recorded a +5.3% from +5.4% in the previous month.

Returning to overall data 2023underlines Istat, net of energy and fresh food (the “underlying inflation”), i consumer prices rise by 5.1% (+3.8% in the previous year) and net of energy alone by 5.3% (+4.1% in 2022).

