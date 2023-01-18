Not only tonight, tonight and tomorrow morning we will have to deal with snow showers. The chance of rain, hail and snow will also increase tomorrow evening. On Friday during the day, some winter showers will again form throughout the country, which can temporarily turn white and slippery.

Coming night code yellow will be in force in a large part of the country. With the exception of the northwest and the north, there is a chance of local slipperiness due to hail and snow showers, the KNMI said this morning. The ANWB warns for a ‘spicy’ morning rush hour, especially because there is also a regional transport strike. And that’s not all.

Tomorrow evening the chance of some winter showers with rain, hail and snow will increase again. At night, scattered showers remain possible across the country. This can make it smooth again locally. The chance of slipperiness due to freezing is greater than next night, because it will freeze lightly on a large scale. In the northwest and on the coast, the temperature remains above freezing and showers with rain and sleet occur. If such a shower moves to an area where it freezes, it can also cause ice slipperiness. See also Unions that maintained strike accept agreement, and truck drivers stoppage ends in Chile

On Friday during the day, some winter showers will again form throughout the country. It can therefore still be slippery in the morning, but with a temperature of 3 to 6 degrees, this will not cause slipperiness in the afternoon. “If the showers continue in the evening, it may become a bit white again regionally. This is especially the case in the Southeast. There is also a chance of slipperiness due to freezing throughout the country in the night to Saturday,” reports meteorologist Roosmarijn Knol of Weather plaza.

Code yellow

According to the ANWB, road users should prepare for a strong morning rush hour tomorrow. “The rush hour is always busy on Thursday morning,” said a spokesperson. So the weather conditions and strike of regional transport are added to that. “People who know about the strike will probably work from home.”

Thousands of bus drivers, drivers and conductors in regional transport will stop work tomorrow and Friday after a failed collective bargaining agreement. In addition to regional transport, transport employees are also on strike. Public transport companies do not expect everything to go down, although they do not dare to guarantee a ride to their customers. See also Kellogg's becomes three publicly traded companies

The approach is to keep driving as much as possible, according to Arriva’s spokesman. “But for an important appointment, we advise travelers to look for alternative transport for public transport, for example if someone really needs to go to the doctor.”



