Radamel Falcao:

-36 years

-He has a contract with Rayo until June

-Its value is 2 million dollars.

-He has made 14 appearances and two goals in LaLiga 2022-23.

-In the last game, against Betis, he only played one minute.

-He has not completed 90 minutes since October 2022. Should he go to Cruz Azul? pic.twitter.com/fnAd3LlmGr — Luis Alberto Estrada ❄️ (@albertostradamx) January 10, 2023

The ‘Tiger’ would be one of the road options to reinforce the cement attack. A few days ago the manager of the team, Víctor Velázquez, explained that they have probed the Rayo Vallecano striker.

And the idea is not unreasonable, since with the little participation in the Vallecas team, the Colombian would not look badly at venturing into Aztec football.

#Blue Cross 🚂 Carlos Vargas is already registered with the Machine before Liga MX. The defender will be linked with the sky-blues for 4 years and on Friday he travels to Aguascalientes. ⁦@CentralFOXMX⁩ ⁦@FOXSportsMX⁩ pic.twitter.com/gQsnOkAu5q —David Espinosa (@David_EG) January 18, 2023

It is expected that he will debut next Saturday in the game against Necaxa.

🚨O MIRACLE: As everything indicates, either Santos will be able to sell or Raniel for Cruz Azul do México. Pasmem, I can roll to sell for a good value. pic.twitter.com/NiXoq3R8ij — Beiçola Santista (@beicolasantista) January 18, 2023

At 26 years of age, the striker for Santos from Brazil has a cost in the transfer market of 1.50 million dollars, an amount that the Machine would have no problem disbursing for his services.