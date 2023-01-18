The team of Blue Cross continues in search of a ‘9’ for the incipient Clausura 2023 Tournament. Despite the fact that there are 5 strikers (Antuna, Carneiro, Morales, Estrada and Carrera), the managers want a ‘lethal’ striker.
On this occasion we present you with the latest transfer news from the Cruz Azul team: Carlos Vargas, Enner Valencia, Falcao and more.
The Enner Valencia case
Until a few days ago, the Cruz Azul team had the Ecuadorian as their first option Enner Valencia to reinforce the upper part of the field, however, the striker did not respond to the Machine’s proposal, so he will continue to be part of Fenerbahce in the Turkish league.
Radamel Falcao in sight?
With Enner Valencia’s refusal to return to Mexican soccer, now the possible ‘B’ plan is to Radamel Falcao.
The ‘Tiger’ would be one of the road options to reinforce the cement attack. A few days ago the manager of the team, Víctor Velázquez, explained that they have probed the Rayo Vallecano striker.
And the idea is not unreasonable, since with the little participation in the Vallecas team, the Colombian would not look badly at venturing into Aztec football.
Carlos Vargas already carried out medical examinations
The player Carlos Vargas He has already carried out the relevant medical tests with Cruz Azul, which he successfully approved. Only the last details are being refined and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the hiring of the Mexican winger becomes official.
It is expected that he will debut next Saturday in the game against Necaxa.
Cruz Azul would go for Raniel
In the last few hours, much has been said about the name of ranielBrazilian player for whom Cruz Azul would have already asked.
At 26 years of age, the striker for Santos from Brazil has a cost in the transfer market of 1.50 million dollars, an amount that the Machine would have no problem disbursing for his services.
