In countries with cold winters, it is common practice – and mandatory in many cases – to use different tires in cold seasons and in warm seasons, winter and summer tires. In Spain until a few years ago, sales of winter tires were limited only to mountain areas and summer tires – what we know as 'normal' – were used throughout the year in most of the country.

All Season tires are suitable for any circumstance but maximum safety will always come from the specific winter and summer tires. In addition, 'all-season' tires increase fuel consumption and hold up to high mileage a little worse.

But with the arrival of winter, depending on how severe the temperatures are depending on the region in which we drive, “we should consider what type of tire is safer: winter or all-season,” they warn from 'Choose quality, choose trust ' (ECEC), initiative of Sernauto in which around twenty top-level component manufacturers work for road safety.

Although winter tires are recommended in areas with harsh winters, “what would be the most recommended in a country like Spain, where winters are milder than in countries like, for example, those in Eastern Europe?” are raised by ECEC. To analyze this issue, the initiative reviews the main differences between both types of tires.

Regarding the rubber composition, winter tires are made with a softer rubber compound that maintains its flexibility at low temperatures. This helps improve traction on cold, snowy roads. Meanwhile, all-season tires have a harder rubber compound and are designed to offer balanced performance in a variety of weather conditions, both winter and summer. However, this type of tire may not be as effective in extreme winter conditions.

When it comes to tread design, winter tires typically have a design with deeper grooves and more aggressive patterns to provide improved traction on snow and ice. Meanwhile, the tread design of all-season vehicles seeks a balance between traction in winter conditions and acceptable performance in summer conditions, so they can have shallower grooves and a less aggressive design.

In terms of winter performance, winter tires offer superior performance in winter conditions, especially on snow and ice, making them the most suitable option for regions with harsh winters. For their part, all-season tires are a more versatile option, which performs acceptably in a variety of conditions, but may not match the performance of winter tires in extreme winter conditions.

“In this sense, in our country, in regions with harsher winters, the most advisable thing would be to equip our vehicle with winter tires,” they point out from ECEC, and explain that “to guarantee optimal performance, winter tires are designed specifically to tackle cold temperatures, snow and ice, providing improved traction and grip in these conditions.”

For the initiative, winter tires offer a good balance between traction, handling and braking in adverse winter conditions. “However, please note that exact conditions may vary by region and altitude, so it is also important to adjust tire pressure and drive carefully in extreme weather conditions.”

If the winters are mild



In areas of Spain where winters are milder, with less snowfall and frost, the initiative recommends opting for all-season tires. These tires are designed to perform better in winter conditions than summer tires, but do not match the traction level of winter tires.

This type of tire, which we could call 'intermediate', “incorporates the M+S label and the 3PMSF winter pictogram, which confirms the approval as a winter tire,” ECEC explains. “Thus, the driver can dispense with mounting the chains when passing through snowy areas or mountain passes,” they add.

Given the temperature changes that we experience in our country, with summers that approach or exceed 40ºC and winters in which it is common to drop below 0ºC, it is even more important to have tires that offer safety 365 days a year. “In this way, we avoid having to change games twice a year, with what this implies both in economic and energy terms,” ​​they conclude from the initiative.

Likewise, ECEC reminds that road safety is paramount, especially in winter conditions. “In addition to choosing suitable winter tires, it is essential to drive carefully, maintain a safe speed and respect traffic rules at all times, especially when weather conditions are difficult,” they add.