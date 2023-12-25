The value for 2023 is a record even with adjustments in recent years for inflation; Bets can be placed until December 31st

With R$570 million, the accumulated prize of Mega da Virada 2023 will be the biggest in history. The most recent award remains at the top of the list even with values ​​from previous years adjusted for inflation.

The 2nd highest prize in the annual draw was in 2022. Adjusted by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), it was R$567 million (R$542 million in nominal values). Read the historical series below:

The 1st draw of the traditional Mega da Virada was held on December 31, 2008. The prize was the smallest both in terms of nominal value (R$35 million) and inflation adjustment (R$82 million).

From the following year until 2016, the values ​​were in the range of R$100 million and R$200 million. From 2017 to 2021, it was in the range of R$300 million. The accumulated amount exceeded R$500 million for the first time in 2022.

Citizens can play their games at Mega da Virada until 5pm on December 31st. The available numbers range from 1 to 60. Whoever comes closest to matching the 6 drawn wins.

If 1 or more players choose the correct numerals, the maximum prize is divided between them. If no one gets all 6 right, the division goes to those who get only 5 right. If there are no hits for that amount, it goes down to 4 and so on.

The bet can be placed at any lottery in the Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for administering the draw. The institution offers the possibility of betting on site or application official. You must be over 18 years old.

In online media, the player does not necessarily need to choose games one by one. There is the possibility of choosing the numbers at random.

The minimum bet is for the game with 6 numbers. Each one costs R$5. The more numbers the player chooses, the greater the value of the game. The maximum is 20 numbers, which costs around R$190,000.

The money comes from bets placed by Mega Sena. However, it does not refer to the total accumulated by lotteries. Part of the revenue is passed on to the federal government and entities, which must use it for investments in areas such as health and education. It also goes towards maintaining betting services.

The prize already comes with a 30% discount on Income Tax. In other words, if there were no discount, the accumulated amount in 2023 would be R$814 million.