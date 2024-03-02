Winter is not over yet | The snow cover stays tenaciously on the ground and soon freezes again

Skiing and downhill skiing are still taking shape almost everywhere in mainland Finland, and there is no reason to worry about spring floods, at least for a while.

Snow cover is still tenaciously holding its ground in mainland Finland, and there are no big changes to the snow situation next week.

“At the moment, only the archipelago area is snow-free. In southwestern Finland, for example, Kaarina has up to 15 centimeters of snow. However, the differences are quite large in places”, says the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen From the Department of Meteorology.

On the continental side, there is at least some snow in every corner of the country. In the area stretching from eastern Finland to Lapland, there is still 50 centimeters to a meter of snow, and in western Finland also around 30 centimeters, says Parviainen.

“It is not expected that there will be any major changes in the snow cover next week.”

The weekend is celebrated in Finland in cloudy, mild and dusty weather.

“In places, the cloud cover can crack and the temperature can rise to the plus side. If the sun is shining, the temperature can rise up to five plus degrees in the southern and central parts of the country,” says Parviainen.

The mild air extends all the way to Lapland, and there the temperatures hover between zero and a few plus degrees. In Lapland, the cloud cover is tighter in the south, and weak snow and water showers are expected in some places.

Next week the frosts make a return to the south as well, and the weather gets cooler towards the end of the week.

“High pressure strengthening from the north carries colder air from the northeast all the way to the south. There are already night frosts between Monday and Tuesday. It can be 10 degrees below zero in places,” says Parviainen.

According to the forecasts, the weather will be quite dusty next week, and there will be a little frost all the way to the south. During the day, when the sun appears in the sky, the temperature can rise to near zero or even to the plus side, but it doesn't melt much of the snow cover, says Parviainen.