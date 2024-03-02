Arshavin's ex-wife Alisa Kazmina got her nose back with rhinoplasty

The ex-wife of Russian football player Andrei Arshavin, model Alisa Kazmina, got her nose back through plastic surgery. The corresponding publication appeared on the Instagram account clinic of surgeon Denis Agapov.

During an open day at a medical facility, the 41-year-old ex-wife of the athlete said that she visited many specialists, including very expensive ones. According to her, some doctors were afraid to perform rhinoplasty on her.

“It’s important when the doctor and the patient come together, and the doctor wants the result with you,” she shared her thoughts on the work done.

In 2021, it became known about Alisa Kazmina’s autoimmune disease. According to her, she underwent six operations and was in a coma. However, later plastic surgeon Vladimir Plakhotin exposed Kazmina, saying that if she had autoimmune necrosis, she would have already died.