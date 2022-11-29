“It means that none of us are absolutely right and that there has to be something better”. Like this Adrian Neweyaerodynamics wizard and ‘pencil’ of the Red Bull RB18 who brought back to Milton Keynes a double title since 2013, answered the question concerning the head-to-head between Ferrari and Red Bull at the start of the season, a struggle on the edge of the thousandths in front of two cars conceived following extremely different philosophies. “Elements of a car cannot be isolated, because the sides and the underbody work in synergy”added Newey referring to the fact that the Ferrari F1-75 and the Red Bull RB18 are still antipodes from an aesthetic point of view.

Ferrari’s reliability problems on the power unit front and the progressive slimming of the Red Bull RB18 allowed the latter to take off as the season progressed, also due to a summer technical directive against porpoising that was better digested by the team of Milton Keynes compared to that of Maranello. Max Verstappen and Red Bull inflicted on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari impressive gaps (146 and 205 points), figures that don’t reflect, however, a response that on the track saw the two teams much closer than what the rankings say.

According to Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari 2023 will be an evolution of the F1-75 just as the Red Bull 2023 will follow in the footsteps of the winning and competitive sister everywhere with the exception of Brazil. Adrian Newey, however, is not so convinced that he has chosen the best path in terms of design philosophy, hence the belief that if Red Bull and Ferrari are equal then neither of them has the 100% winning project in hand: “We will continue to develop our concept as we know it better. But I dare not say whether our road is the best. Chances are someone else will come around the corner with a better idea.”Newey’s words reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.

Mercedes, for example, presented itself at the starting line of the 2022 championship with a bold car with no sides in practice, a road that has not paid off for now. The crescendo of the W13 in the season finale, however, puts the technicians at work in Brackley in difficulty in view of the next season. The variety of design philosophies on the track is a positive aspect according to Newey, who expected more difference in performance between the leaders and the last of the class: “In the beginning there were two teams on the same level, us and Ferrari, and at the end of the season Mercedes got stronger and stronger. To be honest, I expected a bigger gap. The sides and the underbody are areas in which many different paths can be taken unlike the front wing where there is little room for manoeuvre”added the British designer.