A Eurojackpot draw is also scheduled for Friday, January 13th. But the winning numbers have not yet been released. Did you have a breakdown?

Munich – Millions of lottery players normally look forward to the Eurojackpot winning numbers every Friday and Tuesday evening. They usually come after the draw in Helsinki, Finland. It takes place on Fridays between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

And in recent weeks, the Friday numbers have always been fixed by 9:30 p.m. at the latest. But on January 13, all Lotto fans waited an unusually long time, without knowing whether their big dream of winning millions had come true or not.

Confusion about Eurojackpot: Winning numbers are unusually long in coming

Even shortly after 10 p.m. it had still not been officially announced what the Eurojackpot numbers were for winning millions. Were there any problems with the drawing of the European lottery? Unclear, because a statement from Eurojackpot as to why the announcement of the winning numbers on January 13 was so unusually long in coming was not initially given late on Friday evening. (Status: 10:03 p.m.)