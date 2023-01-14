Italian Defense Minister denies US pressure on arms supplies to Kyiv

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto denied the existence of pressure from the United States regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv. About it informs adncronos agency.

He noted that the media are spreading information that Washington is forcing Italy to transfer SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Ukraine, which is not true. “The government in terms of assistance to Ukraine was not subjected to pressure from anyone, including the United States,” Crosetto said.

Earlier it was reported that the United States began to put pressure on Italy regarding the supply of SAMP-T air defense systems to Kyiv. It was specified that the United States, Germany and France have already announced their transfer, but Italy has not yet accepted a document on a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.