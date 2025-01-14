Barça gave Madrid a review in the Super Cup with the winning combination. The Blaugrana club has always achieved success with a powerful youth base, which in this case, is also very young; with integrated and hungry veterans and with one of the best players in the world (Lamine Yamal, despite his 17 years). It is difficult to elevate Lamine to heaven due to a logical question of responsibility with the immense path that lies ahead, but talent cannot be underestimated due to a question of age. When the kid has the ball, the rival team trembles. Madrid did it and anyone else did it.

The FC Barcelona quarry continues to be an inexhaustible pearl. That is also a heritage and it is a value to put them in the starting eleven and give them confidence. All that winning combination would not make sense if there were not a coach like Hansi Flick, capable of combining firmness in the locker room with the affection that young talents thrown into the void need. The German coach has been able to order that the entire team always wear the same clothing and has returned to the concentrations. And it punishes without ownership if one arrives late for a call. His idea is that the group never forgets that it is just that, a team, not a succession of individuals. That is what has made this Barça strong until now. And it shows. And it was noticeable in Saudi Arabia in the final of a Super Cup in which, above all, there was a team with a plan and another without.

This Barça has the potion of sporting successes with a youth academy and hungry veterans

Madrid played its own game until they scored the goal (very early) in a brilliant transition by Mbappé, a circumstance that actually left the score undeserved, after Barça had several clear chances to take the lead. But the Blaugrana team overcame it and continued with the designed plan. A genius from Lamine gave wings. Yamal’s goal restored self-confidence and solvency. And Barça did not forgive in a sensational first half, in which they went 1-4, in what seemed like it would be another historic win.

FC Barcelona players celebrate the Spanish Super Cup Alberto Estevez / EFE

It was. But nothing is easy. Although it seems like it. The Blaugrana knew how to resist with ten. Organizing to defend well is no longer swimming against the current at Barça. Having several records, as Flick does, enriches the team. Playing on the counterattack, defending brilliantly and not always having possession of the ball are resources that must also be used. And winners. Of course, with a plan. Barça has it. And extraordinary young people like Cubarsí are combined with a skilled veteran like Íñigo. Laminate with Lewy; the imperial Raphinha or Koundé and the gasoline trio: Casadó, Pedri and Gavi, complementing each other. Everything is put together in a cocktail and it comes out 2-5 against Madrid in Arabia with a great Dani Olmo in the second half and Hansi Flick, the wise coach, in charge.

