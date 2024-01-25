Through its official platforms, the Provincial Municipality of Cajamarca informed the citizens and attendees of the Cajamarca Carnival 2024 that the famous singer Tito Nieves will close this festivity with a spectacular concert completely FREE. It is the first time that an artist of international stature will perform at this celebration, named Unforgettable Carnival 2024.

In this note from La República we tell you when and where the FREE concert of Tito Nieves in it Cajamarca Carnival 2024what is the schedule of important activities for this holiday and all the details.

Cajamarca Carnival 2024: when and where will the Tito Nieves concert be?

The FREE concert of Tito Nieves It will be to close the Cajamarca Carnival 2024. The show will take place at the Bolognesi Square on Wednesday, February 14 during the funeral of Ño Carnival.

Tito Nieves in FREE concert at Cajamarca Carnival 2024. Photo: Provincial Municipality of Cajamarca/Facebook

What are the main dates of the Cajamarca Carnival 2024?

February 9: Welcome to the carnival

Feb. 10: Entrance of the Ño Carnival

February 11th: Patrol and troupe competition

February 12: Great carnival parade

February 13th: Ño Carnival Wake

February 14th:Burial of the Ño Carnival.

Official schedule of the Cajamarca Carnival 2024. Photo: Provincial Municipality of Cajamarca

Cajamarca Carnival 2024: this is the official video clip

