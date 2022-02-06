For the second consecutive European Championship, the title went to Portugal. It happened in Slovenia and in the Netherlands, without Ricardinho, the Portuguese revalidated their title with another great comeback after starting losing 0-2 against Russia. In this way, they equal Italy in the list of winners with two conquests, still far from the seven of Spain, although Portugal achieve something that only the National Team had achieved before: winning two consecutive editions. Russia, which was runner-up, continues with its drought after 23 years. Today he was close, but it will have to wait. For now, there are four countries that know what it means to win this tournament, in which Spain always finished in the top three.

All European Championships (12)



Netherlands 2022: 1º Portugal 2º Russia 3º Spain

Slovenia 2018: 1st Portugal 2nd Spain 3rd Russia

Serbian 2016: 1st Spain 2nd Russia, 3rd Kazakhstan

Belgium 2014: 1º Italy 2º Russia 3º Spain

Croatia 2012: 1st Spain 2nd Russia, 3rd Italy

Hungary 2010: 1st Spain 2nd Portugal, 3rd Czech Republic

Portugal 2007: 1st Spain 2nd Italy 3rd Russia

Czech Republic 2005: 1st Spain 2nd Russia 3rd Italy

Italy 2003: 1º Italy 2º Ukraine 3º Spain and Czech Republic (no bronze match)

Russia 2001: 1st Spain 2nd Ukraine 3rd Russia

Spain 1999: 1st Russia 2nd Spain 3rd Italy

Spain 1996: 1st Spain 2nd Russia 3rd Belgium

Palmares

Spain: 7

Portuguese: 2

Italy: 2

Russia: 1