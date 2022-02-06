The dispute between America and Athletic, from round of the 2022 Mineiro Championship, had an unusual opening on the night of this (5). The Coelho players, as America’s mascot is known, took to the field with animals rescued after the dam collapsed in Brumadinho (MG) as a way to raise awareness of those interested in giving them a new home. Currently, 299 (246 dogs and 53 cats) are available for adoption.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Everaldo for América and Alason for Atletic. The canine team entered the field with the following lineup: In the goal: Beca, on the sides Dudu and José, in the defense Arlete and Fred, forming the midfield Mickey, Miudinha and Roliço, in the attack, a top scorer trio, with Sossego, Jade and Tequila.

In addition to entering the field, it was possible to meet the canine stars on the premises of the stadium, in an event for the fans present, which allowed people to interact with the animals during and after the game.

During the match, all health protocols recommended by environmental authorities and bodies were followed. In addition, fireworks were not used so as not to cause any discomfort to the dogs’ sensitive ears.

Adoption

According to the supervisor of Fazenda Abrigo de Fauna, Magda Castro, a drop in the number of adoptions and the action carried out by América Futebol Clube brings hope that the animals will find a new family.

“At the beginning of the year, adoptions drop considerably and there is an even greater number of abandonments. Trauma from abandonment leaves several scars in the life of a pet, it is often necessary to have the help of a veterinarian to reverse this situation. The action carried out by América brings hope that these animals will find a new home, everyone is making a splash”, he jokes.

online adoption

Interested parties can meet each of the animals on the page Take me Home, which has already received around 30,000 visits. Veterinarians are trained to conduct remote interviews and the entire adoption process can be done remotely. Professionals accompany the pet throughout the first six months. The action is part of the commitments presented by the company to public bodies.

Fauna facilities

Since the rupture of the B1 dam in Brumadinho, Vale has maintained structures for the reception, care and temporary shelter of animals wild and sylvan in the affected areas. In these places, specialized teams treat and welcome rescued animals in areas affected by the rupture.

Of the animals ethical care and treatment by Vale since 2019, 380 (250 dogs and 130 cats) have already been adopted.

