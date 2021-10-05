It is available from today Microsoft Windows 11. Starting with the renewed design, up to every revisited sound, character and icon, the most popular operating system in the world has been reworked in many new features, starting with the iconic Start button that has been positioned in the center. Another novelty is that of the return of Widgets, appeared and disappeared in the days of Windows Vista. Then there is a custom feed enabled by the system’s AI, which allows you to view tailored content directly on your desktop. To access the personalized feed, just click or swipe from the left.

In addition to tighter integration with Office365, the Microsoft Teams is present directly in the application bar, so as to quickly allow you to connect via messages, chat, voice or video with anyone, on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. With Windows 11, the Microsoft Store is also renewed: not only will it become a single and reliable access point for all apps, but also a tool to search for all the content you want. Multitasking has also been simplified to enhance productivity and creativity, thanks to the introduction of new Snap Layouts, Groups and the ability to set different desktops in Windows 11. With the new three-column layouts, you can view all the content you need in a perfectly organized space, while the new Desktops feature will allow the user to customize their deck with different sets of applications, to maximize productivity. As for inclusiveness, Windows 11 offers familiar assistive technologies such as Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions, and Windows Speech Recognition.

The new operating system from Microsoft he is also attentive to gaming, introducing advanced graphics features, such as Auto Hdr and support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and which reduces loading times and makes games more detailed. In addition, thanks to the Xbox app it is possible to play the titles present on the Xbox Game Pass for Pc.