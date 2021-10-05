This is what emerged from a survey carried out by Skuola.net on the occasion of the holiday established by Unesco in 1994

Genoa – Today we celebrate the “World Teachers Day” (World’s Teacher Day) established in 1994 by Unesco to raise public awareness of their work by enhancing and giving due recognition to one of the most difficult professions in the world, essential for the growth and development of children.

Each of us undoubtedly has a teacher of whom we keep a special memory, which remains in our hearts more than the others. But what are the qualities that students look for in professors?

According to a survey promoted by Skuola.net on a sample of 1500 middle and high school students, the favorite characteristic, the one that plays a fundamental role for well-being in the classroom, is empathy, or the ability to perceive and understand states of the soul of others. Listening skills and impartiality followed, respectively, which were fundamental for 23% and 11% of the pupils interviewed. According to the analyzed sample, the age of the teacher is of little importance (for 60% of the students it does not matter whether the teacher is young or not), the “generosity” of judgment, being a “broad sleeve” in the assignment of votes or sympathy.

By reversing the roles, all in all the students say they are satisfied with the bond established with the teachers: more than a third of them (38%) assign a positive judgment (between “excellent” and “good”) to the relationship with their teachers, while half is at least “acceptable”. Generally constructive relations which, however, have been affected by the effects of the pandemic. For 2 out of 5 students the long months away from classrooms and the difficulties linked to distance learning inevitably worsened the bond with teachers, who did not always prove to be up to the level of telematic lessons. From the Skuola.net survey, only 4 out of 10 students felt actually supported by the faculty during the Dad: 30% of the children interviewed stated that only some teachers actually engaged while others limited themselves to teaching hours .