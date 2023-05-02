Based on new data released by Valve through one of its usual surveys, it emerges that the adoption of Windows 11 on Steam And grown considerably in the last period, after a certain decrease previously recorded.

Among Steam users, Windows 11 is currently installed on the 33% of devices, which represents a significant increase compared to the last data collected. In fact, last month there was a drop in usage from 30 to 22%, although this could also derive from some error in the rules for participating in the survey.

In any case, this month the percentage has risen again and is at an all-time high for Windows 11 adoption at 33%. It is still far from the usage rate of Windows 10which remains firmly in first place, but the trend is growing again:

Windows 10 64-bit – 61.21% (-12.74)

Windows 11 – 33.39% (+10.98)

Windows 7 64-bit – 1.28% (+0.22)

Windows 8.1 64-bit – 0.31% (+0.11)

Windows 7 – 0.08% (+0.03)

The rather slow penetration of Windows 11 is probably due to the requirements rather restrictive imposed by Microsoft, in particular as regards the CPU which must be at least eighth generation for Intel and/or Zen 2 as regards AMD, to obtain the update officially.

As for the hardware configuration, the CPU most adopted by users on Steam is Intel, between 2.3 and 2.8 GHz, while the most popular GPU is Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, used by 5.98% of users.