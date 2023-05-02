Tuesday, May 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals | In Mustasaari, a wolf that moved near the settlement is being chased away

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Animals | In Mustasaari, a wolf that moved near the settlement is being chased away

On Tuesday, the police issued an order to expel the wolf from the Björköby area.

in Ostrobothnia In Mustasaari, a wolf that moved near the settlement is being chased away, according to the Ostrobothnia police.

On Tuesday, the police issued an order to expel the wolf from the Björköby area.

According to the police, there have been several sightings of the wolf moving in the yards of the houses during the past week. A wolf was also spotted today near the settlement.

Inspector Pauli Latvanen says that the wolf that has been moving in the area of ​​several yards during the day is to be expelled so that it leaves the area determined by the police and does not move near the settlement.

Suurriistavirka-avu (SRVA) operators assist the police in the deportation.

#Animals #Mustasaari #wolf #moved #settlement #chased

See also  50 years old | Dance took Susanna Leinonen with her early on - “It’s my way to comment on things that amaze, amaze or infuriate”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
30 years in prison for killing a man by burning the motorhome where he slept in Mazarrón

30 years in prison for killing a man by burning the motorhome where he slept in Mazarrón

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result