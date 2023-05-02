Animals | In Mustasaari, a wolf that moved near the settlement is being chased away

On Tuesday, the police issued an order to expel the wolf from the Björköby area.

in Ostrobothnia In Mustasaari, a wolf that moved near the settlement is being chased away, according to the Ostrobothnia police.

On Tuesday, the police issued an order to expel the wolf from the Björköby area.

According to the police, there have been several sightings of the wolf moving in the yards of the houses during the past week. A wolf was also spotted today near the settlement.

Inspector Pauli Latvanen says that the wolf that has been moving in the area of ​​several yards during the day is to be expelled so that it leaves the area determined by the police and does not move near the settlement.

Suurriistavirka-avu (SRVA) operators assist the police in the deportation.