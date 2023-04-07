Energy generated by the force of the winds corresponds to 20% of what is needed for Brazil; industry association forecast

Until February this year, Brazil registered 890 wind farms installed in 12 Brazilian states. They add up to 25.04 GW (gigawatts) of installed capacity in commercial operation, benefiting 108.7 million inhabitants.

Of this total, 85% are in the Northeast region. By 2028, according to Abeeólica (Brazilian Association of Wind Energy), Brazil will have 44.78 GW of installed capacity of this type of energy, whose share in the national matrix currently reaches 13.2% of the total. Wind power now accounts for 20% of the energy generation that the country needs.

Last year, the sector broke a record of 4 GW installed and, for this year, the executive president of Abeeólica, Elbia Gannoum, expects to reach a new record, surpassing that number.

“By the end of 2023, we will have 29 GW of installed capacity. This is our forecast in terms of power, and this is more than BRL 28 billion, because each gigawatt of wind installed is around BRL 7 billion”said Elbia to Brazil Agency.

Another survey carried out by the entity shows the economic and social development generated by wind energy. In the Northeast, for example, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the cities where the wind farms arrived grew 21%, and the HDI (Human Development Index) also grew 20% “because of the arrival of the wind farms”. Another significant fact is that for every real invested in wind energy, R$ 2.9 are returned to the economy.

ranking

Brazil occupies since 2021 the 6th position in the ranking world in installed wind power capacity. According to Elbia, now it is more challenging for the country to surpass this mark and approach the top two -The China and the United States. She considers it difficult to reach the Asian country because, for example, that “Brazil grows almost every year in investment in energy”.

From 2011 to 2020, investments in the wind sector of US$ 35.8 billion were made. These resources generated R$321 billion in the Brazilian economy, of which R$110.5 billion were direct investments in the construction of wind farms. According to Abeeólica, for each megawatt installed, 10.7 jobs are created. In the period from 2011 to 2020, almost 190,000 jobs were created in the sector.

Of the 890 parks installed in the country, 130 projects have received financing from the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) since 2005, totaling 18,654 MW. Financing granted by the bank reached BRL 52.170 billion, the institution said. Companies invested R$ 94.4 billion in the period.

Wind offshore

The president of Abeeólica informed that, regarding the installation of wind farms offshore (at sea), the regulatory structure is being prepared in Brazil to allow studies and projects to be carried out.

“After this regulatory apparatus, we will have a transfer auction and, after that, we will effectively start making the projects. For this year, we intend to have the regulation completely completed in order to hold the first auctions for the assignment of the use of the sea. It is similar to the oil sector, where there are area auctions”he explained.

Gannoum claims that, unlike wind farms onshore (on land), which have wind characteristics with prominence in the Northeast region, in parks offshorethe presence of this type of wind occurs throughout the Brazilian coast.

The determining factor is the infrastructure, because power plants offshore depend a lot on port and industry, mainly. “These are larger ports that will house the manufacture of blades, towers and wind turbines”. The nacelles are compartments installed at the top of the towers that house the entire generator mechanism.

A study released in January this year by Abeeólica identified the Pecém Complex, in Ceará; the Port of Açu, in Rio de Janeiro; and the Port of Rio Grande, in Rio Grande do Sul, as the main ones in the country for park infrastructure offshore.

House of Winds

On Monday (3.Apr.2023), the BNDES announced the approval of financing, in the amount of R$ 907 million, for the company Casa dos Ventos to implement 4 wind farms in Rio Grande do Norte (Ventos de Santa Luzia 11, 12 and 13 and Ventos de Santo Antônio 1).

With a total installed capacity of 202.5 MW, the projects will form the Umari Wind Complex, located in the municipalities of Monte das Gameleiras, São José do Campestre and Serra de São Bento. The BNDES financing corresponds to 69% of the total planned investment of R$ 1.315 billion.

It is estimated that the power generation resulting from the project will be enough to supply around 500 thousand homes, avoiding, on the other hand, the emission of 522 thousand tons of CO² (carbon dioxide) per year, which is equivalent to about 2 .4 million trees planted. The forecast is that the complex will enter into full commercial operation in August 2024.

The president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadantehighlighted that, given the current scenario of climate change and environmental catastrophe, Brazil is in a position to lead the world energy transition process towards a clean, renewable and sustainable base, where wind energy plays an important role.

“Support to the wind and solar sectors helps expand the clean energy matrix, which today is around 84% in Brazil, contributes to the development of a national high-tech industry and job creation. Clean energy is a priority for BNDES, a bank that wants to be increasingly green and inclusive”stated Mercadante.

He recalled that BNDES financing approvals for wind farms correspond to 75% of the source’s installed capacity in the country. In the case of solar, this index is 38%.

With information from Brazil Agency