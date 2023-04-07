The “Regatta delle Vele d’Epoca”, scheduled from 30 April to 1 May 2023 in Tuscany, represents the first important appointment of the season dedicated to historic boats and is part of the program of events of the Naval Academy International Sailing Week of the City of Livorno (www.settimanavelicainternazionale.it). The concentration of the fleet, communicates the organization, will take place in the days preceding the event at the Marina Cala de’ Medici, the tourist port with 650 berths south of Livorno, between Castiglioncello and Rosignano Marittimo. The two scheduled tests will start from here.

Wooden or metal yachts built prior to 1950 (Vintage Yachts) and 1976 (Classic Yachts), as well as their identifiable replicas according to the provisions of the “Regulations for the tonnage and regattas of Vintage and Classic Yachts – CIM “. The Spirit of Tradition (with Irc certificate), the Historical Sails and, from this year, the new category of boats called ‘Classic Ior’ will also be admitted. non-series yachts built in metal or wood or composite material launched between 1 January 1970 and 31 December 1984, which have remained in conformity with their original designs and can demonstrate that they had a valid IOR certificate at that time. le Vele Storiche will instead be drawn up on the basis of arrivals in Real Time and on the basis of any subdivision into groups, none of which will consist of less than three boats.

Owners and crews will be able to count on the organizational team made up of members of the Naval Academy of the Navy of Livorno and the associations involved, the Italian Naval League section. of Livorno, the Cala de’ Medici Yacht Club, Aive (Italian Vintage Sailing Association) and VSV (Viareggio Historical Sails). Among the sponsors and supporters of the International Sailing Week Neri, Benetti, Bnl Gruppo Bnp Paribas, Olt Offshore Lng Toscana, Nautor’s Swan, Leonardo, Drass, Sitep Italia, Marina Cala de’ Medici, Foodinghy, Gente di Mare.

The boats, hosted from 22 April to 2 May at the moorings made available by the Marina Cala de’ Medici, will be able to register exclusively by email by 28 April 2023 at the following addresses: [email protected], or at the Yacht Club Secretariat Cala de’ Medici at the address [email protected] or at the email [email protected] attaching the documentation required by the Notice of Race (www.settimanavelicainternazionale.it/regate/vele-depoca-2/). A percentage of the registration fee will be paid to the Rava Foundation for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.