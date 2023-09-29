In the 2024 election there are almost 4 thousand public positions in dispute. Among them are: a president, 128 senators, 500 federal deputies, 9 governorships, 31 local congresses, and all the city councils of 24 entities in the country. The nominal list is 98.4 million potential votersand The election will have a cost close to 40 billion pesos. Our democracy is expensive and very appetizing.

The process of 2024 It is very important, perhaps too important to simplify. It is a macro election, due to its size, its participants and the enormous amount of resources that will be used. Everything is focused on the dispute for the presidential candidacy, but the real struggle of political interests occurs with greater intensity in other areas. Without a doubt, there are several ways to win in this election.

From the perspective of Brunette, Your electoral strategy is being designed with the intention of winning the classic “full car”. They know that to achieve an optimal result, they have to attract multiple political groups that have traditionally been their adversaries. The Morena-PT-PV alliance is strong, but it is not enough to guarantee a resounding victory. They require more allies, and they are finding them.

However, the main adversary of Brunette It’s Morena himself. The governors do not have control over the party’s bases, as was already clear in Sinaloa, Oaxaca and Puebla. Another example of the level of fracture within Morena is that when publishing the call for the governorships in dispute, 295 Morenista candidates who intend to govern in only nine states were registered.

In Jalisco there are 49 aspiring Morenistas. In Veracruz there are 48. CDMX has 32 applicants. In Chiapas there are 31, as in Morelos. In Puebla 27 registered, and in Yucatán another 27. In Tabasco 21 Morenistas demand to govern, and in Guanajuato 19. Morena has ample possibilities of electoral victory, but its uncontrollable internal problems are its main weakness. Therefore, today nothing is guaranteed.

In it Frente Amplio por México, there is diversity of opinions. Some are betting that he can win the presidency. But few share that opinion. There are groups that see no possibility of winning executive power. They propose to concentrate on achieving a majority in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. According to this perspective, only through the legislature can a counterweight be built and presidential actions that harm the country avoided.

In 2024, everyone wins. But there is no agreement on what this means. Sometimes you gain more by losing choice. And the negotiators who are quite active today know this very well. But the dangerous thing is not the candidates, but those who negotiate everything. In an election like the one ahead, there are many other ways to win. On both sides there are those who know this very well, and are already working on it.

