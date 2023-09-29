Eredità Del Vecchio, the open letter by Nicoletta Zampillo

The dispute over the inheritance of Leonardo Del Vecchiothe founder of EsseilorLuxottica died in June 2022, still remains open and complex. No inheritance deal Del Vecchio. Although 99% of the 30 billion assets of the founder of Luxottica have already been assigned, tension is high over the remaining part. AND the latest events distance the parties. In the last assembly Dolphinwhere the distribution of a mega dividend to the shareholders had to be decided given the good results of Essilux, three shareholders voted against: the children Luca, Clemente and Paolawith 12.5% ​​each. Which leads to a further lengthening of times. She intervened on the issue with one open letter the entrepreneur’s widow in Milano Finanza Nicoletta Zampillo.

The woman wanted to clarify some aspects and deny what was written right from the economic newspaper. “In relation to the article published yesterday by Mf, entitled “Eredità Del Vecchio, step backwards by one of the executors”, Nicoletta Zampillo specifies that “the resignation of Giovanni Giallombardo they occurred for private reasons and not due to misunderstandings with the family and that this information is available at the Court of Milan, where it would have been easy to conduct an audit. Furthermore, in the article – continues Zampillo – the positions of Luca Del Vecchio, Clemente Del Vecchio and Nicoletta Zampillobut it’s incorrect. Luca and Clemente are heirs while I, having accepted the legacy as a legitimate replacement, am a legatee. From this it follows that the rules for succession are different.”

