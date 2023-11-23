This weekend you can view and experience the latest EVs at the RAI. And you can win a free ticket.

The AutoRAI has been defunct for some time, but that does not mean that there are no more car fairs in the Netherlands. For those who are interested in everything that has to do with electricity, there is an interesting fair this week in the RAI: ​​Fully Charged LIVE.

You may know the name Fully Charged from Fully Charged Show. With more than a million followers, this is one of the most popular YouTube channels about electric cars. They also organize trade fairs worldwide, now for the second time in Amsterdam.

What can you see at this Fully Charged fair? Well, pretty much all EVs that matter. For example, you can admire the new Zeekr X and the NIO ET5 Touring in real life. Special EVs such as the Aehra and the XBus are also being shown in the Netherlands for the first time.

You can do more than just watch. It is also possible to drive yourself in various brand new EVs, such as the Fisker Ocean, the Smart #1 and the BYD Seal. You also have the opportunity to take a test drive in the updated Tesla Model 3. For the entrepreneurs among us, there is a section with electric commercial vehicles.

