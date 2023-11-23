In pursuit of discounts and sales, buyers may lose their vigilance, which scammers take advantage of. To avoid this, Roskomnadzor has prepared a list of recommendations for making purchases on the Internet. The department published the relevant advice on Thursday, November 23, in its Telegram channel.

You should not follow suspicious links on social networks or forums, even if they are posted on the pages of people you know. First of all, you need to make sure that the link is reliable, for example, through a search engine, the message says.

“Pay attention to the site name in the address bar. If it contains extra symbols or letters that do not correspond to the original name of the site or brand, then most likely this is a scam site,” the department added.

It is also preferable not to trust poorly performing sites, since most official resources of stores and brands are able to maintain the load on the system even during an influx of users.

“Be wary of lucrative offers “only here and now”, widgets that encourage quick purchases: “45 minutes left until the end of the promotion” or “Quantity of goods is limited,” Roskomnadzor recommended.

Earlier that day, Roskachestvo specialists named the main techniques of attackers during Black Friday, and also explained how to avoid becoming their victim. For example, some scammers, creating clone sites of well-known brands and stores, rely on the inattention of customers, the department said.