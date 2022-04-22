It seems that Real Valladolid has been rushed, logically. The margin of error is over, you can’t fail anymore. The players are already talking about winning the remaining six games to ensure permanence. Said like this, it sounds good, but it seems that we are more focused on wishes than on what is most probable and real. It can happen, of course you can win the six games in a row, but the precedents of this season collide head-on with that possibility that we would all like to see so much. Let’s get to the real ground.

I’m more of winning at the moment Miranda and see how the day ends. And then we’ll think about the subsidiary of the Real society. It’s not that I don’t want all six games to be won, of course I want all six and all 38 next season in First, but I see more feasible to think about finishing first or second, regardless of how everything develops in order to achieve the goal. If the rivals fail and Valladolid win a little less but finish first or second, that’s fine for me too.

Therefore, we are first going to achieve victory in Miranda, which will not be easy at all, and let us trust, and I trust, that the Malaga be able to stumble Eibar to finish the day in a direct promotion position.

And like the precedents of outings to Amorebieta, Fuenlabrada, Burgos, Malaga, Zaragoza, Ponferrada… are enlightening, let’s get serious warning before visiting a rival who has been playing well and even if nothing is at stake, it will not give any ease. And it will be capital to provide the blanquivioleta team with a seriousness in defense that has been lost lately. We started the house from the foundations and the time has come to stop making gifts and concessions to the rival.

The Mirandés is an example of good management. A modest club that reinvents itself every year and that always manages to have high-level players on its squad and who go through Miranda looking for their definitive springboard. Marcos André is a clear example of this. And like him, many more, Merquelanz, Guridi, Anthony Sanchez, malsa or the same Andoni Iraola who trains the Lightning in First division. There, in front of all that, appears the figure of Chema Aragon, a man from Valladolid who has shown that with a few wickers and without making too much noise, a good basket can also be made. eye to Mirandese, let’s get over this obstacle and think later about what will come after. That Valladolid has not shown to be ready to breastfeed ahead of time. Miranda, Miranda and Miranda.