Wilmar Roldán responds to Harold Rivera and the fans of Santa Fe

“We lose a game that we did not deserve to lose. They give us a maximum penalty than the truth… if they are going to look at the VAR, then why don’t they measure it in other situations? Daniel Cataño played for free… It’s good that the The referees will play and make better decisions, these are their decisions”said Harold RiveraSanta Fe coach, at the end of the classic that his team lost 0-1 against Millonarios, in what was a clear dart to Wilmar Roldán, the central judge of the commitment.

And this Monday, a couple of hours after the final whistle, Roldán responded to Rivera and all the fans who have criticized him for his performance at El Campín.

The message: short, but forceful.

Roldán responds to Rivera and the fans of Santa Fe

Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

In the classic in Bogotá, the biggest arbitration controversy had to do with a play in which Daniel Cataño, from Millonarios, came to touch Marlon Torres, from Santa Fe, after a jump in the dispute of a ball.

Although no intention was seen, the reality of the contact led some Santa Fe fans to criticize that the Millonarios midfielder did not receive a yellow card. This, because if he had received it, he would have been expelled by accumulation.

Given the avalanche of criticism, Roldán surprised with a striking message on his social networks.

“Excellent work from the entire arbitration team”he pointed out, accompanying an image in which he appears with his colleagues.

