From our special envoy to Pazarcik – Since the earthquakes on February 6, Pazarcik, a predominantly Kurdish and Alevi town in Kahramanmaras province, has seen much of its population leave. For those who remain, the May 14 presidential election comes as a bewildering and contradictory election.

They live in the dust, surrounded by the remains of buildings that will soon be demolished. The town of Pazarcik, the epicenter of the February 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaras province, is now a shadow of its former self. Some buildings have collapsed and rubble has been cleared to make way for vacant land, some of it raw.

“There is no one left on the streets,” laments Mustafa Kayki, a local member of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). “Some 20,000 people have left Pazarcik since this terrible tragedy. My beautiful city has turned into hell,” he says, overwhelmed with emotion.

According to Mustafa Kayki of the Nationalist Action Party (MHP), 20,000 people have fled Pazarcik since the February 6 earthquakes. © Assiya Hamza / France 24

The city had about 70,000 inhabitants, mainly Kurds and Alevis, a religious minority that professes heterodox Islam, from which Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, candidate of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and main opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections.

On the corner of a sun-drenched street, two men toil on the ground floor of a building. In front of the entrance, a large pile of cement. The premises will soon house a new business.

Presidential election? There is nothing to say. You see it, you just have to look around you.

The two workers, who prefer to remain anonymous, are not very affable. Bitter, they tell us that the work is financed by the diaspora that left the country for Europe in the 1990s.

A tented camp was set up at the entrance to Pazarcik after the earthquakes of February 6, 2023. © Assiya Hamza

“Life has resumed since the earthquake, but we don’t know how long it will last. Those who had money are long gone,” they add.

When the elections arrive, the faces are closed. The interviewees explain that they are “afraid to speak up and of being arrested.”

It is not about openly criticizing the Justice and Development Party (AKP, Islamoconservative), which has been in power for 20 years. Even less his tutelary figure, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This is not the right time to hold elections,” says Mustafa Kayki, looking serious. “People don’t think about it. They fight to survive. What am I going to eat? Where will I live?” These questions are his only concerns.

“I think I will not go to vote”

Âdem Kütük does not say otherwise. This 49-year-old carpenter has lived in Pazarcik for 24 years. “With everything we’ve been through, I wish there were no elections. Why? Only those who live here, in these ruins, can understand it. I don’t think I’m going to vote,” he says, sitting before a hot glass of “çay” ( Turkish tea), while making it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about “politics”.

In his small workshop, the man is overwhelmed with work. “We have a lot, too much. Wherever we go, we’re fixing wood stoves, cabinets… Anything we can fix.”

Âdem Kütük is a carpenter. Born to an Alevi mother, this Sunni Muslim has lived in Pazarcik for 24 years. © Assiya Hamza / France 24

From the first hours after the earthquake, the craftsman and his colleagues jumped into battle to help the victims. “We went to Iskenderun in Hatay province to buy boards to repair houses,” says Âdem Kütük, who now lives in a three-room shack he built for his wife and their two children.

“The earthquake changed everything”

Funda Özdilli was not so lucky. Like two million earthquake victims across the country, this 36-year-old housewife lives in a tent with her 15-year-old daughter and her husband.

“I can’t tell you what we’re going through. Telling it and living it are two different things,” he says in a low voice, finishing washing the dishes under a tarp spread out in front of his makeshift shelter. “I knocked on many doors for help, but they were still closed. I said we were homeless, we needed a store. I finally got this one,” she says.

Of the financial aid of 10,000 pounds (465 euros) promised by the head of state on February 9 during a visit to Gaziantep, the Kurdish woman has seen nothing. “Some people receive 10,000 or 15,000 pounds (in specific aid for resettlement). I have not received anything. I don’t know why,” she confides in this medium.

Founder Özdilli washes the dishes in front of his shop in Pazarcik, the epicenter of the earthquakes on February 6, 2023 in Turkey. © Assiya Hamza / France 24

With his hands submerged in a basin of water, he recounts the suffocating heat, the lack of sanitary facilities, the impossibility of showering, the scare when a snake entered the store… “I’m not asking for money. I just want a roof. Is it much to ask?”, he laments.

A house. It is the only thing that Funda Özdilli dreams of. “If I could find a house for 1,000 pounds (47 euros), I would do everything I could to afford it. But how can I pay 3,000 pounds of rent a month (about 140 euros) when the average salary is 442 euros? My husband is the only one who works. We are not rich,” he explains.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to build more than 450,000 earthquake-resistant houses “within a year.” An eternity for many people who, like Funda, live in precarious shelters.

“I’m not going to vote for anyone. Who do you want me to vote for? I don’t think so. I’m desperate. The earthquake has changed everything. People no longer know who to trust,” she says with a lost look. “No one has the right to ask us to vote. First they have to find solutions for us. Then we can talk about the vote.”

This article was originally published in French