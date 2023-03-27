Without any shadow of a doubt, Wilma Goich was one of the most talked about and popular protagonists of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Recently, the former gieffina let herself go to some statements regarding the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro. Let’s find out together what is declared in detail.

Over the past few hours, Wilma Goich has decided to break her silence on the elimination of Daniele Dal Moro from the Big Brother VIP. The famous singer let herself go on the occasion of ainterview on the radio show It won’t happen again.

The woman threw heavy accusations against Oriana Marzoli. In detail, he dropped the guilt on the South American influencer for the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro.

In fact, according to his thoughtOriana would have acted with it scope to have the model kicked out of the most spied on house in Italy:

It was Oriana’s fault because in order to say “help, help, you’re hurting me” she made me think that he had been a little more violent than usual. But it wasn’t true because they were playing. She wanted to take off her makeup and he wanted to take off her makeup too, so he put his hand on her face and she “you hurt me, you hurt me”. So they scolded him and then sent him away because they thought she used some violence. For me, it’s Oriana’s fault. […] I can’t believe her neck really hurt, even if I see it. Since I’ve seen them play games like this before, she’s a screamer. […] They were doing the same thing that day. Then she says “my neck hurts” and then she wanted to send him away. They had just had a fight and she was mad, plus she’s a screamer.

It’s not all. During conversationthe woman also expressed her own opinion regarding the relationship of Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro and their future. These were hers words: