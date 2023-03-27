Mourning in sport: young champion boxer dies at the hands of the Russian Army

Ukrainian boxer Maksym Galinichev, who won the gold medal at the 2017 European Junior Championships and resigned from last year’s European Championships to continue defending his countrydied in combat in the eastern region of Lugansk, as reported on Monday.

Boxing promise dies

According to Ukrainian media reports, the 22-year-old athlete had enlisted in the army as a volunteer and had returned to the front despite being wounded in the war twice.

Galinichev was one of the most promising young Ukrainian athletes. In 2018 he won silver at the Junior Olympic Games, and he returned to the podium as second in the European under-22 championship held in 2021.

The young boxer killed in combat was part of the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Assault Brigade.

Both the Government and the Ukrainian sports federations and the country’s National Olympic Committee demand the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian athletes from all sports competitions, including the Olympic Games, as punishment for the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which counts with the support of Belarus.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, More than 230 Ukrainian athletes and sportsmen of different levels have died as a result of the Russian military aggressionwhich has also destroyed numerous sports facilities.

22-year-old European boxing champion Maksym Galinichev has been killed in battle against the Russian Army near Kreminna. He won silver at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018. This is why Russian athletes must be banned from the 2024 Paris Olympics R.I.P. Maksym pic.twitter.com/fQVb2l4hPw — Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2023

