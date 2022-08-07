Willow Smith He ruled on the blow he dealt him Will Smith a Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, which was a worldwide televised scandal. The aggression of the renowned actor overshadowed one of the most important galas on the planet and captured all the headlines and covers of the press.

In view of this event, Will Smith went out to publicly apologize to his colleague Chris Rock, although the latter asked for time before meeting again and having a conversation. In this context, Willow Smith came out to talk about the case to defend her father from criticism.

For the first time, the daughter of Jada Pinett and the interpreter of “I am a legend” broke her silence and referred to the performance that her father had on the night of the annual film awards ceremony.

What did Willow Smith say about the altercation between her father and Chris Rock?

The interpreter of “Wait a minute” gave an interview to Billboard in which she only had words of esteem for her father Will Smith and highlighted his warm and kind personality. About the fact, Willow Smith said at the beginning: “I see my whole family as human, and I love and accept them for all their humanity.”

“ Because of the position we find ourselves in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human living and honesty. ”, he expressed shortly after.

Willow Smith shows her support for her father Will Smith. Photo: diffusion

Although she justifies her relative’s actions, the actress explains that Will Smith is a person like any other and that, therefore, he makes mistakes.

Why did the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock originate?

The brawl between Will Smith and Chris Rock came moments after the comedian and host of the 2022 Oscars made a series of jokes about the medical condition of Jada Pinett, Smith’s wife, who suffers from alopecia.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s appearance in a GI Jane sequel because Jada appears with a shaved head, just like Will Smith’s wife. This fact caused the actor of “The men in black” to go up to the stand and hit his colleague in the face.