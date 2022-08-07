Seismologists registered an earthquake off the coast of the Kuril Islands, the magnitude of seismic events was 6.0. This was reported on Monday, August 8, in the Sakhalin branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

It is noted that tremors were registered at 00:40 local time (16:40 Sunday Moscow time).

The epicenter was located 117 km east of the village of Malokurilskoe on Shikotan Island. The tremors began at a depth of 25 km, 117 km east of the village of Malokurilskoye.

It is specified that the residents of the South Kuriles felt the earthquake.

Earlier, on July 5, seismologists registered two earthquakes in the sea near the Kuril Islands with a magnitude of 3.1 and 3.6. There were no reports from local residents about tremors.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ash erupted to a height of 2.5 km at the Ebeko volcano on the island of Paramushir.

Prior to that, in May, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred off the coast of the Kuril island of Paramushir. In Severo-Kurilsk, tremors of magnitude 5 were felt, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – 2 points.