The list of teams who wanted to provide a very small taste of their own car for 2022 lengthens: after Mercedes and AlphaTauri, which in recent days had unveiled a reproduction of their model for next season, the Williams. The British team, through their official social media accounts, has in fact posted some digital images of the single-seater that will participate in the next world championship, which obviously will not correspond to the authentic one ready to take to the track in the pre-season tests in Barcelona.

In this case, the technical-aerodynamic design of the single-seater fully complies with the regulatory criteria set for 2022 but, for the rest, it is none other than the aesthetic replica of the same car used in 2021, and therefore with the same livery adopted last season. In this way, the Grove team wanted to anticipate to enthusiasts the line that will present the new car on the basis of the regulations that will be introduced, at the same time fueling curiosity about what could be the colors applied on the chassis. Not surprisingly, Williams added a small comment in the post where the photos are present: “The 2021 livery on the 2022 car: who can’t wait to see the new liveries before the season starts?”

2021 livery x 2022 F1 car! 🔥 Who’s looking forward to seeing the new liveries before the start of the season? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KU4g9ps9f3 – Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 6, 2022