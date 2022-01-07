Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be arrested if they disobey the order to stay at home.

In a televised speech, Duterte said he asked community leaders to ensure that those unvaccinated are confined to their homes.

“If the person refuses, if he leaves the house and moves around the community, he can be contained. If he refuses, the captain now has the power to arrest the unsubmissive person,” said Duterte.

The president also said that he is “responsible for the safety and well-being of all Filipinos” and that those who disapprove of his decision can sue him.

Covid-19 infections reached the highest number in three months in the Southeast Asian country, with more than 17,000 cases reported on Thursday, including infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Philippine government had announced on Tuesday (4) the expansion of the lockdown for unvaccinated in the capital region, Manila, after a spike in Covid-19 cases after the year-end festivities.

The metropolitan region of Manila, which includes 16 municipalities with a population of around 14 million people, was already under restrictions. Unvaccinated residents can only go out for essential activities, such as buying food, water, medical appointments and work. Three more municipalities were included in the area with restrictions, which should last until at least January 15th.

By the end of 2021, 49.8 million people were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or 45% of the 110 million population.

In June of last year, Duterte had already threatened anyone who refused to be vaccinated with prison or an injection of the antiparasitic ivermectin.

“You choose, the vaccine or I’ll put you in jail,” Duterte said at the time. “I will order all captains to do a count of people who refuse to be vaccinated. Because if not, I will inject ivermectin, which is used in pigs, into you,” he said.