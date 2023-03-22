We look to 2026

Formula 1 is experiencing the first weekends of the 2023 season, but one of the most recurring thoughts is already aimed at the 2026 world championship. In that championship, in fact, we will witness the first technical revolution inherent in the power unitswith no less than six engine makers who have already emphasized their presence as official suppliers: in addition to the great classics made up of Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine, there will be three new products represented by the absolute debut of Audi and the return of Ford and Honda. The latter, however, represents a unique case.

The future of Honda

The Japanese company, which will continue as Red Bull’s technical consultant until 2025, will leave the Milton Keynes house (which in turn is destined to start a new partnership with Ford) to return to F1 as a constructor the following year, making it after withdrawing at the end of 2021. However, contrary to all the other engine makers, Honda has not yet formalized any agreement with the teams that will participate in the 2026 season.

Williams-Honda?

Even in recent days, the Williams it seemed the most suitable team to forge a new relationship with Honda, thus terminating the contract that currently binds it to Mercedes. However, interviewed by the-race.com regarding this hypothesis, the team principal James Vowles almost entirely denied this opportunity: “It would be difficult for me to comment, as I’m not sure about their facilities – explained the British engineer, from this year engaged in the role of team principal of the Grove team – but I think they are a bit more away from where they should be to be a serious competitor”. The fact remains that Vowles has already admitted what Williams’ plans are, which will communicate by the deadline of 2023 which manufacturer will supply its engines to the British team. In this way, it will be known whether this reality will still respond to the name of Mercedes or not.

The glorious past

In the unlikely event that the marriage between Honda and Williams should occur (at least according to the words of Vowles), however, it would not be the first time in which these two realities will find themselves together. In 1983, in fact, Frank Williams signed an agreement with the house of Minato after a long partnership with Ford-Cosworth, and the results were not long in coming. In five years of cooperation, the team won two constructors’ world championships in 1986 and 1987in addition to that pilots of Nelson Piquet precisely in 1987, moreover after a head-to-head with Nigel Mansell, then his teammate.