The international manhunt for the alleged drug lord Edin G. continues unabated. The United States blacklisted the Bosnian from Breda last week, the same one that also includes Vladimir Putin. That means he can no longer do business in the US or with US companies and individuals.
Chiel Timmermans, Hessel de Ree
Latest update:
22-03-23, 19:56
