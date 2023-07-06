RIA Novosti: Russian Armed Forces attacked the barracks with hundreds of military APU and equipment in Lviv

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia attacked the barracks in Lviv, which housed about 800 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and foreign mercenaries, as well as military equipment. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The target of today’s attack on the strategic reserves of the enemy was Western military equipment and militants on the territory of the Academy of Ground Forces in Lviv,” the source said.

According to him, it became known that the impact of precision weapons fell on the park area of ​​​​the academy, which housed Western armored vehicles, among them could be British Challenger tanks.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the strikes on the night of July 6 at points of temporary deployment of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The target has been reached. The strategic reserves of the enemy suffered significant damage, ”the defense department said.