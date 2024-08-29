The announcement of Franco Colapinto as the new driver of the Williams starting from this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix has brought another development for the historic British team, this time of a commercial nature. The team has in fact made official a new partnership with Globala digital native Argentine company specialized in the development of IT solutions for businesses, as well as a global partner of Formula 1.

After the arrival of Colapinto to replace Sargeant, and while waiting for the arrival of Carlos Sainz for 2025, already announced by James Vowles, the two teams have joined forces starting from the Monza weekend: “I am delighted to welcome Globant to Williams Racing as Argentina prepares to mark its latest milestone in Formula 1. – declared the Team Principal James Vowles – This partnership brings together two organizations driven by innovation and a passion for delivering unparalleled fan experiences, and we look forward to working together starting this weekend in Monza.”

To these words were added those of Martin Migoya, co-founder and CEO of Globant: “We are proud to join Williams Racing, an icon of one of the world’s most technologically advanced sports globally. We love dreamers and Franco Colapinto achieved his dream through his talent, determination and hard work. Now that he has earned a seat in Formula 1, we want to continue supporting him and the team that nurtured him along the way. As the largest technology company in Latin America serving the global market, we are committed to transforming the sports industry, providing solutions to bring fans closer to the game and elevating every experience.”