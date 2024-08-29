When Hyundai presented the N Vision 74 concept, the spotlight immediately turned on a car that, despite its prototype state, represented an example of cutting-edge technology. At the launch, many had asked the Korean car manufacturer if it had considered transforming that concept into a production car but no confirmation had ever arrived, until yesterday. During the CEO Investor Day 2024, the Asian brand in fact stated that the Hyundai N Vision 74 will become a production model.

Will it be hydrogen or electric?

The announcement came during the presentation to investors of the company’s next strategies, with the N Vision 74 that was mentioned as a future high-performance electric model. To date, however, it is not clear whether the Korean car manufacturer will aim to keep the same powertrain as the concept car and therefore a 680 hp hydrogen fuel cell powertrain or if it will instead choose a more traditional full electric configuration. To date, the first possibility seems difficult, with the new Hyundai N Vision 74 that could represent a high-performance electric capable of bringing new technologies to the road, starting with batteries.

The most powerful Hyundai ever

In recent weeks there has been much talk of a production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74. In particular, the fact that it could be a limited edition car, with 100 units according to the Korean press, 30 of which are designed for sole and exclusive use on the track. Again according to local media, the production version of the N Vision 74 could have an EV powertrain capable of delivering 800 hp, but combining a double electric motor with a hydrogen engine. We will have to wait a few months to have more information but in the meantime in Namyang they are already working on the development of what promises to be the most powerful Hyundai ever.