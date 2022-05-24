Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix has mercilessly highlighted the difficulties he is experiencing there Williams. The Grove team, able to collect just three points so far this year – all thanks to Alex Albon’s results – was the rear of the grid all week, closing the Barcelona race with their cars in 16th and 18th place. position. The constructors’ classification sees Williams always in last place, three points behind Aston Martin. TO Montecarlo the ambition of the Thai former Red Bull and his boxing mate Nicholas Latifi is to be able to reverse this negative trend.

“It is always exciting to return to Munich. It is a track with so much history and it has a special atmosphere – explained the Montreal native – more than any other street circuit we run on. It will be my second experience on this track since racing in Formula 1 and I expect an even greater challenge with these new cars. However, I’m looking forward to putting myself to the test and I hope the weekend is positive“. “Monaco is one of the most important races of the year – Albon echoed – it’s a really nice circuit and I live about three minutes walk from the paddock so it will be easy for me to get around in the morning. The track is a classic street circuit, with a great atmosphere that always makes it special. We will do our best and we hope to conclude the double appointment well “he has declared.