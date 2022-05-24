The average mortgage interest rate has risen from 1.5 to 3.4 percent in a few months and increases have been announced again this week. Home buyers squeeze it and are impatient, but what exactly is the effect?

The mortgage interest partly determines the maximum loan amount and the monthly costs. More interest means higher monthly costs and so, according to advisers and brokers, many home seekers have dropped out in recent months, which means that competition in many cases decreases: fewer viewings and bids.

Yet people quickly overestimate the difference in loan options, says mortgage expert Martin Hagedoorn of De Hypotheekshop. ,,If the interest rate doubles or even triples, as happened with the ten-year interest rate, people quickly have the idea that the monthly costs also double. That is not true. The effect is dampened by the annuity mortgage and the interest deduction. But if you orientated yourself a few months ago and now come back to the advisor, the world looks really different.”

20,000 euros more own money

Home buyers today fix interest rates for a shorter period of time. In February that was an average of twenty years, now it is sixteen years, according to figures from De Hypotheekshop. Mortgage expert Marga Lankreijer of Independer also notes that customers more often fix the interest for ten years instead of twenty or thirty years. “Then the interest rate is lower and the borrowing capacity is higher. Some people just need it to be able to buy the house they bid on,” says Lankreijer. “We notice that they are under a lot of stress and are impatiently asking if we can fix the interest rate quickly.” See also DIY against the clock in the Mobile of hope

The difference in maximum borrowing capacity amounts to approximately 20,000 euros, depending on the fixed-rate period and other conditions. “If you want to buy the same house for the same price, you would have to pay 20,000 euros more. Your monthly costs will also increase by 60 euros. Certainly because energy costs have already risen so fast, I can imagine that house hunters will withdraw.”

A single person wants to buy an apartment for 310,000 euros. The required income is 63,000 euros gross per year and the preference is an annuity mortgage with a fixed-rate period of ten years, with National Mortgage Guarantee.

– Interest on January 1st: 1 percent. Maximum loan 318,291, gross monthly payment 997 euros per month, net 994 euros (after tax deduction)

– Interest on May 24: 2.68 percent. Maximum loan 297,941, gross monthly payment 1284 euros, net 1057 euros.

A couple wants to buy a family home for 450,000 euros. The collective income is 83,000 euros gross per year and the preference is an annuity mortgage with a fixed-rate period of twenty years. NHG is not possible because the loan amount is too high.

– Interest on 1 January: 1.8 percent. Maximum loan 451,883 euros, gross monthly payment 1619 euros net 1452 euros (after tax deduction).

– Interest on May 24: 3.59 percent. Maximum loan 434,116 euros, gross monthly payment 2043, 1633 euros net. See also Cruise ship from a German shipping company runs aground in a holiday paradise





Home buyers want to cover themselves more when they buy a house, says Martin Hagedoorn. “Provision of financing will return, because not everyone is sure that the purchase price can be raised due to the higher interest rate. That uncertainty is now great and customers are very concerned with it.”

The question that many people have is of course what the mortgage interest will do next. According to Hagedoorn, that is difficult to say. “Capital market interest rates are currently stabilizing, but we don’t know whether that will remain the case. If it remains stable, mortgage interest rates could also fall somewhat due to competition. It seems that in recent weeks some more margin has been taken by lenders. But who knows, interest rates may continue to rise. That may have an effect on house prices.” See also Corona booster: Lauterbach makes a proposal for a new test rule

Fix interest

There is impatience, especially among people who have yet to orientate themselves on the housing market or who are waiting for a new construction project to go up for sale. “As soon as the deal is finalized or the new-build home has been allocated, advisers can fix the interest fairly quickly,” says Lankreijer. It is important that you make an appointment with the advisor as soon as possible. When you have had the first conversation and have collected all the documents, the adviser can apply for the mortgage. That moment is leading for the interest rate offer. Even if the treatment takes a long time after that, you don’t have to worry that the interest will rise further.”

