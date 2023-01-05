There’s no getting around it: although even the slowest Formula 1 driver can be a phenomenon when compared to the others who are not part of this technical elite, Nicholas Latifi he drove in the Circus mainly for suitcase and sponsors. Sponsors who helped the otherwise bled Williams coffers: Sophia – for example – is the company of the father of Nicholas, while Lavazza was the driver’s personal sponsor. It is logical that, with the farewell of Latifi, the financial support of these two companies has ceased, and they will no longer collaborate with the Williams and have been removed from the sponsor list.

What is surprising, and should worry the fans of the Grove team, is that five other sponsors have said goodbye. These are Virtua, B&R, Honibe, MEI and Versa. So far, still nothing particularly strange, especially if they were replaced with as many names. Honibe, MEI and Versa, however, refer to Dorilton Capitalthe investment fund that acquired Williams in August 2020.

Could these farewells herald changes at the top of the team? Still too early to say and to speculate on possible transfers of ownership, what is certain is that Williams had a not so peaceful Christmas. The winter tests are a month away and the team is without CEO, team principal and technical director after the departure of Jost Capito and Xavier Demaison. The same German had defined the sports rescue of Williams “an open heart operation on a patient who is running a marathon“, testifying to the difficulties of the team which also finished in last place in the constructors’ championship in 2022.