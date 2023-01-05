“Keep the hypocrisy to yourself.” Thus Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensnky responded to Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a ceasefire for the Orthodox Christmas.

“First, Ukraine does not attack foreign territory and kill civilians, as the Russian Federation does,” Podolyak wrote. “Ukraine only destroys members of the occupying army on its territory. Second, Russia must leave the occupied territories, only then will there be a ‘temporary truce’“.

The ceasefire “is a sign that Putin and his army are getting weaker” according to Anton Gerashenko, adviser to the Interior Ministry of Kiev. Putin, he says, “wants to exploit every pause” to avoid “the destruction of his army and its armaments. Any truce or ceasefire – Gerashenko also reiterates – are possible only after Russia has completely left the territory of Ukraine, Including Crimea possible negotiations only on the issues of reparations for the damage caused to Ukraine and reparations for the tens of thousands of victims”.