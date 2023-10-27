Delivery vans often drive as if they have to stay within one second of their predecessor to catch DRS, so a van from sports car and motorcycle manufacturer KTM is not that bad. No, the Austrian manufacturer is not working on the sportiest company van ever, but one that should be very light and efficient. This is the H2X Darling Van: a hydrogen van that stands on KTM’s so-called Origami chassis.

In addition to motorcycles, KTM also builds the lightweight X-Box and the amazing GT-XR. So they know something about lightweight cars. KTM’s platform would not only be very light, but would also be economical to produce. It is not yet known what the Darling Van weighs or what it will cost. For now the van is still a prototype. Together with suppliers, H2X will now see whether everything is feasible. Prices are therefore not yet known.

Specifications of the KTM commercial bus

We know that the H2X Darling Van can tow between 1,000 and 2,550 kilos and that you can cram 3,500 kilos of stuff into the cargo space. H2X wants to offer the bus in three sizes, with the longest having a loading space of 5.8 meters. H2X also wants to offer a taxi version where the longest version has room for ten people. The range of the hydrogen bus is more than 400 kilometers and refueling should be a breeze within a few minutes – if you can find a hydrogen station.