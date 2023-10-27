Hamilton and alcoholism are not something you connect.

Although Lewis Hamilton is often seen at parties, he is not a typical party animal, like Kimi Räikkonen or James Hunt. And although he used to be able to drink a large Jerobaum bottle of champagne almost every weekend, he is not really a standard drinker.

A standard drinker is someone who drinks a few drinks a day and a few pots of beer. If that’s a lot for you, then you’ve gone far.

Hamilton doesn’t understand alcoholism

So that’s not Lewis. But he’s not going to facilitate it either. The most socially responsible driver on the grid has launched a new drink. It is called Almave and is a distilled spirit. Unlike most spirits, it (unfortunately?) does not contain any tasty alcohol.

The British almost eight-time world champion will launch the drink this weekend during the Mexican GP. Logical, because he works with the Mexican Iván Saldaña. Oh, and tequila is a popular drink in Mexico. Just like real tequila, Lewis Hamilton’s non-alcoholic tequila is made from the blue agave plant.

Drinks, no alcohol

Hamilton sells the drink because he regularly craves tequila, but not alcohol. Now he is free to say, but for many people the only reason to drink tequila correct that sweet alcohol. We don’t see Heavy Van Nelle fans vaping anytime soon, so to speak.

Of course, Lewis Hamilton walked in a typical Hamilton outfit, so nice and oversized, colorful, Hilfiger camou with timeless Timberlands. And so a bottle of Almave.

Through: WWD

This article Hamilton does not understand alcoholism well (or does) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Hamilton #doesnt #understand #alcoholism #doesnt