We don't dare say exactly what it would mean to you in the Netherlands, but the idea of ​​a small pickup from Volkswagen is quite nice. Perhaps for gardeners who only create front gardens. In any case, it seems that a small pickup from VW is on the way, although the question is whether the car will come to the Netherlands or Belgium.

The website CarBuzz discovered that Volkswagen registered the model name 'Udara' with the German patent office. This would be a pickup that is smaller than the Amarok, but larger than the Saveiro. The latter is a kind of Polo with a cargo box, so a kind of modern Felicia Fun. CarBuzz thinks it's as big as a Ford Maverick, which in turn sits underneath the Ford Ranger.

The Tarok was a precursor to a small pickup from VW

The 2018 Volkswagen Tarok Concept might give a nice idea of ​​what a small pickup from VW would look like. The Tarok is a study model from 2018, so the design would probably need some refinement, but with its luminous grille it can easily pass as a car from 2024. This Tarok could be ordered as petrol or diesel and would be available in both cases get 150 hp.

When we search Udara on Google, we mainly get remedies for constipation. In Indonesian it would mean something like 'air'. And by that we mean that thing you see when you look up outside, not gas formation in the stomach. There is a good chance that the Volkswagen Udara will not come to the Netherlands, but is mainly intended for South America.