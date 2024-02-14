The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow and in the next drawing, one lucky winner could win US$457,000,000, if you choose the option of receiving 29 annual payments, or a single payment of US$216,800,000. With each drawing, the jackpot grows by nearly US$30,000,000.

As of December 8, 2023, there has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner. In that draw the jackpot reached US$394,000,000. Two winning tickets were sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino, California. The next drawing, dated December 12, the jackpot started with US$20,000,000.

Since there has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since last year, the bag continues to increase with each draw. To win, players must match the five white ball numbers and the Mega ball number. According to the authorities of the drawing that is held every Tuesday and Friday at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia, “the total probability of winning a prize is 1 in 24.”

How to play the Mega Millions lottery?



For US$2 the player can choose five different numbers, between one and 70, which correspond to the white balls; and one more, between one and 25 for the Mega ball. To win the jackpot, You must match the combination of the six numbers. However, prizes of different amounts are awarded to those who match different combinations. To multiply your earnings, you can also purchase the Megaplier option, for an extra dollar.

Each Mega Millions play costs US$2. See also Why no country in Latin America has nuclear weapons

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in Colombia?



The regulations of the US lottery do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or collect a prize, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a betting site.