The president of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia, Ella Pamfilova, suggested this Friday that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putinwill stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential elections, which would allow him to remain in power until 2030.

“Now we live in a moment in which we must unite and show the world (…) how united we are, how strong we are, how we are united around the supreme power that represents the president“, said Pamfilova, as reported by the TASS agency.

Pamfilova stressed that the presidential elections in March next year should be the “catalyst” that allows Russians to show their love for their homeland and “respond to those who try to threaten our independence and our land.”



In his opinion, these elections will be “a very important social and political event not only for Russia, but for the whole world.”

“Why do I say that they will be important to the whole world? Starting from the fact that a series of countries want to weaken us (…) They can’t stand the alternative, that someone be independent,” he said.

In addition, he announced that the Russians will be able to use electronic voting in some 30 regions of the country and that the CEC will introduce a new digital counting method, which will reduce the time needed to count the votes.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

In the 2021 legislative elections, the opposition, both the communists and the liberals, denounced the manipulation of the results of electronic voting, which was used by Putin himself to exercise suffrage.

The communists openly accused the Kremlin party, United Russia, of wresting victory from them in various constituencies of the capital, where almost two million voters preferred that option.

The day before, the head of the CEC already insisted that the presidential elections cannot be compared with previous elections, since in them the Russians will choose their path.

“These elections can decide not only the fate of the country, but also the fate of the world,” he said.

The Kremlin seeks the re-election of Putin with more than 80% of the votes in the 2024 presidential elections, as reported in mid-July by the digital newspaper Meduza, citing official sources.

The best electoral result obtained by Putin was 76.69% of the votes in 2012, when he returned to the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

The presidential administration does not expect battlefield setbacks in Ukraine to influence the landslide victory at the polls for Putin, who at 70 has been in power since 2000.

According to a recent survey, 76.1% of Russians approve of Putin’s management as head of state, despite setbacks such as the failed armed rebellion that occurred on June 24 and led by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin .

Last February, Putin stressed that “both the local and regional (elections) in September this year and the presidential ones in 2024 will take place in strict accordance with the law, respecting all constitutional democratic procedures.”

The controversial 2020 constitutional reform allows Putin to run for re-election in both 2024 and 2030.

