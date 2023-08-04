MotoGP Silverstone, Martin immediately on the ball

The MotoGP returns from the holidays in the sign not only of Aleix Espargaró, who clearly obtains the best time of the Ps, but also of Jorge Martin. The Spaniard of the Prima Pramac Racing team closed the free practice session and the tests on the virtual podium: third in the morning, second in the afternoon, a good 671 thousandths behind his compatriot from Aprilia.

Martin, second in the World Championship at -35 from “Pecco” Bagnaia, wants to forget Assen and resume that streak of podiums that allowed him to recover in the standings. He will already try from Silverstone, even if on the British track it will perhaps take a step forward in terms of pace to be able to worry Bagnaia. In his words immediately following Friday’s practice, the Spanish rider is confident for the weekend but also in terms of the championship.

Martin’s words

“What tour did Aleix do? Where did it come from? We have to watch each other because he’s been really strong. As far as we’re concerned, it was a positive day, getting back on a MotoGP bike after five weeks isn’t easy because there’s no training before hitting the track. It was a bit tiring, but in the end I felt good, I set good times. I’m happy, I’ve always been in the top five, I hope that tomorrow we can improve in pace“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP. “The championship? We just look to do our best at every race. Then if we have a chance at the end of the year we will think about where the others will be, but for now we are focused on us 100%“.

The new hull

At Pramac there was an aerodynamic evolution, a new fairing that Martin was able to test. But the Spaniard was not impressed: “If I have to tell the whole truth, not much has changed, I felt almost no difference. I put it on and felt the same way, but I was going a hair harder, because I think I got used to it in the morning. In the afternoon, when I put my old one on, I had the media in front of me which I didn’t like, so we went back with the new one. I think if it’s dry we go with the new one, if it’s wet we go with the old one, but I don’t think that’s a very big advantage“.